Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) SVP Sells $10,366.50 in Stock

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) SVP Barbara C. Johnston sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $10,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 128.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14,275.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.