Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

9/28/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

9/21/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/9/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/3/2019 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,500. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,807 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 181.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 205,343 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

