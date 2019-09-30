Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Down 68.7%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) shares fell 68.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.68, 2,202,988 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,154% from the average session volume of 97,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

The company has a market cap of $453.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.18.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dr. Jan Ove Johansson sold 10,000 shares of Resverlogix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$28,877.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,360 shares in the company, valued at C$338,907.98.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

