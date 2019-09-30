Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Up 5.2%

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.43, 332,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 306,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REVG. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.98.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,272.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $99,547.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,186.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 307,054 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 109,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 238.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 116,502 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

