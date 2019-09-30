Reviewing Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) & One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of One Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of One Group Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Livexlive Media and One Group Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livexlive Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 One Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67

Livexlive Media presently has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 200.25%. One Group Hospitality has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Livexlive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than One Group Hospitality.

Volatility & Risk

Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Group Hospitality has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livexlive Media and One Group Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livexlive Media $33.70 million 3.49 -$37.76 million ($0.72) -2.83 One Group Hospitality $85.60 million 0.92 $3.27 million $0.12 22.83

One Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Livexlive Media and One Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livexlive Media -105.60% -297.90% -63.35% One Group Hospitality 3.68% 34.06% 5.30%

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

