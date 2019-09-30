Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 471,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $12,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 310.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.02. 514,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.80. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 21.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.