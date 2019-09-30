RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RingCentral from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,556 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $306,643.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,241,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $578,495.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,727,806.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,301 shares of company stock valued at $55,114,027. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 607,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,029. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.