River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.50 ($3.40).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.89 million and a PE ratio of 16.77.

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,788.88 ($25,857.68).

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.