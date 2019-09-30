Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Short Interest Update

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 87,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 782.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,490.6% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 70.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

