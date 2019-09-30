Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.17

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.17 and traded as high as $17.15. Rosetta Stone shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 4,809 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $433.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rosetta Stone news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $200,463.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,342.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,181 shares of company stock valued at $307,189. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 46.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 244.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

