Route1 (CVE:ROI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 13600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of $10.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.91.

Route1 Company Profile (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

