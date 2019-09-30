Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,981 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.24% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $53,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.27. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,346. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.48. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $159.30 and a 52 week high of $228.80.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

