Royal Bank of Canada Buys 399,444 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.80% of Darling Ingredients worth $58,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,363,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,462,000 after buying an additional 71,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after buying an additional 81,082 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,443,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,276,000 after buying an additional 65,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,477,000 after buying an additional 852,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,687,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,343,000 after buying an additional 270,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. 8,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,623. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

