Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $63,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

ANSS traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $220.82.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

