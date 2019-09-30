Royal Bank of Canada Sells 189,635 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,635 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.46% of Nexstar Media Group worth $67,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,375. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.