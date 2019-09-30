RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,300 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTW shares. ValuEngine lowered RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

RTW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 108,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.42. RTW Retailwinds has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $201.89 million for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 126.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

