Rupee Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $139,037.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 36,091,050 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

