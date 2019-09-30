Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,700 Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 609.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 18,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80. Casa Systems Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

