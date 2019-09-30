Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $56,000 in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 543,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 176,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. 10,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,270. The company has a market cap of $121.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. MEI Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 819.04% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, Director Christine Anna White purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

