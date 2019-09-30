Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $49,000 Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 106,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.