RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RWE. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.14 ($30.39).

RWE stock opened at €28.57 ($33.22) on Thursday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.79.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

