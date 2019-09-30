Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

CWB traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $52.46. 38,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,025. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

