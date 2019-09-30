Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 264.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 140,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 207.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 320,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 423.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. 2,437,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,875. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nomura upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

