Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Down 5.6%

Salazar Resources Ltd (CVE:SRL) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 165,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 million and a PE ratio of 95.00.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 30,327 hectares in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

