Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.85. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 2,050,400 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.