Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) a $65.00 Price Target

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been given a $65.00 price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Nomura lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 28,933,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,882,568. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 338,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.