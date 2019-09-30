SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Shares Down 3.3%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 402,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.69.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin A. Richardson II acquired 5,569,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $612,690.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,153,226 shares in the company, valued at $786,854.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Michael Stolarski acquired 11,036,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $1,214,055.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,199,626 shares in the company, valued at $681,958.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

