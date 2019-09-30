Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given a $185.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given a $185.00 price objective by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.19. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,300 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $14,113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

