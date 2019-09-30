Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. 13,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.