Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48, 520,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 242,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several brokerages have commented on SHIP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Noble Financial set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 81.41% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. Analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

