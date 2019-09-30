Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Medical’s earnings. Select Medical posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 336,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,251. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $161,277.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $54,624.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 84,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

