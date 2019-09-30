Sense Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 284.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Sense has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $11,928.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sense token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Sense has traded 284.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00192057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.01053435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00092475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sense

Sense’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 1,455,335,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,816,362 tokens. Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com.

Sense Token Trading

Sense can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sense should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

