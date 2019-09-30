Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.00

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 7203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $138.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.29.

About Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

