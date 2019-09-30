Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce $784.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $786.10 million and the lowest is $783.20 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $778.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 708,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Service Co. International has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $246.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $370,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 230,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $10,837,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,104.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,633 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,196. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

