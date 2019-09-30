Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) Insider Purchases £268,267.95 in Stock

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) insider Michael van Messel acquired 198,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £268,267.95 ($350,539.59).

LON:SGR opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. Shore Capital Group Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Get Shore Capital Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Shore Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.80%.

About Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.