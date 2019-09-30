Short Interest in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Drops By 7.0%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of AP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,313. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

