Short Interest in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Grows By 6.2%

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AVX during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AVX by 8,690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AVX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in AVX during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AVX during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. AVX has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.20.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AVX will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

