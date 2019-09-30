Short Interest in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Expands By 5.1%

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 22.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

CRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE CRR traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CARBO Ceramics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.73.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad purchased 32,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don P. Conkle purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 228,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,990.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 162,350 shares of company stock valued at $206,071. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

