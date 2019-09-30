Short Interest in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Decreases By 7.1%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,730,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 49,220,000 shares. Currently, 29.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 22.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Shares of NYSE CBL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. 57,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. Research analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

