Short Interest in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Declines By 9.3%

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 625,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,575. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura dropped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $440,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,742 shares of company stock worth $1,956,472 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.