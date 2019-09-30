Short Interest in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Declines By 11.6%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,789. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Hill acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 765,521 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after purchasing an additional 632,479 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,061,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $48.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

