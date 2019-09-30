Short Interest in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Decreases By 7.4%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,167. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $191.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 165.24% and a negative net margin of 621.04%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 51,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

