Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expands By 5.2%

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 103,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $8,239,099.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $142,874,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 53,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $4,268,054.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,681,656.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,160,486 shares of company stock valued at $405,573,947 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.97. 24,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,815. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

