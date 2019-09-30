Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Rises By 8.0%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.85. 9,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Generac has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Generac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Generac by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 83.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

