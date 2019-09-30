Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expands By 5.7%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gladstone bought 20,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $246,766.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,982.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 34,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,027. The company has a market capitalization of $409.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 89.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GAIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

