Short Interest in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Decreases By 7.3%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. ValuEngine raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE TV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,461 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,213,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after buying an additional 1,536,690 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,489,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,209,000 after buying an additional 121,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

