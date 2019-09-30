Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Drops By 10.0%

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.87. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631. Kenon has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kenon by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kenon by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Kenon by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 221,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kenon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEN. ValuEngine downgraded Kenon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Kenon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

