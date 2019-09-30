Short Interest in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Drops By 7.6%

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 799,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $35.10. 714,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,370. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.