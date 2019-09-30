Short Interest in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Increases By 6.8%

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 432,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.6 days.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,291. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCUT shares. ValuEngine cut Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 44.4% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

