Short Interest in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Drops By 8.4%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 525,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 526,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,308,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,196 shares of company stock valued at $760,755. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $666.93 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.